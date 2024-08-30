UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Princess Noura bint Abdullah

Photo: WAM file

Published: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 9:44 PM

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Princess Noura bint Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al Saud.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to the Saudi King.