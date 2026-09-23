UAE leaders congratulate Saudi Arabia King, Crown Prince on 96th National Day

The UAE President along with other leaders of the Emirates sent a congratulatory message to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the Kingdom's 96th National Day.

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to the King.

The three leaders also congratulated Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion.

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The UAE has joined Saudi Arabia in marking its 96th National Day on September 23, in a reflection of the deep-rooted relations between the two countries.

Relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia are a key pillar of Gulf unity, strengthening joint Arab action and contributing to stability and prosperity across the region.

The strong ties between the two countries have positively contributed to economic cooperation and trade. The UAE's non-oil foreign trade with Saudi Arabia reached Dh107.1 billion (US$29.2 billion) in the first half of 2026, up 17.6 per cent compared with the same period last year. In 2025, bilateral non-oil trade amounted to approximately Dh206.1 billion (US$56.1 billion).

Saudi Arabia witnessed a series of development, economic and cultural achievements in 2026, reflecting the accelerating pace of reforms under Saudi Vision 2030 and further strengthening the Kingdom's regional and international standing.

Recent reports indicate that non-oil activities now account for more than 50 per cent of Saudi Arabia's gross domestic product, highlighting the expansion of the Kingdom's economic base and progress in its diversification drive.

The Kingdom continues to strengthen its position as a tourism destination and a hub for international conferences and events, with the number of tourists reaching 123 million in 2025.

Saudi Arabia's healthcare sector has recorded significant development since the launch of Saudi Vision 2030, reflected in the coverage and quality of healthcare services. The education sector has also continued to achieve progress at the local and international levels, contributing to improvements in the Kingdom's standing in relevant global rankings.