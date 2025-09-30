UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King over passing of Princess Abta bint Abdulaziz

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the passing of Princess Abta bint Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Saudi King.

Messages of condolences were also sent to the Saudi King by Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah Sheikh Dr Sultan Al Qasimi and his deputies.

Princess Abta is the daughter of the late King Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Founder of Saudi Arabia and the sister of King Salman. Funeral prayers for her were performed on Monday at the Kaaba in Makkah after Maghrib prayer.