UAE helps arrest fugitive convicted of forgery, embezzling public funds in Kuwait

A man convicted in a major forgery and embezzlement case has been arrested with the help of authorities in the UAE, Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior said on Friday (May 8).

The suspect had been on the run after being sentenced in absentia to seven years in prison for embezzling public funds and forging official documents. Investigators said he abused his former position as a legal advisor and general delegate at a cooperative society to carry out the scheme between 2012 and 2018.

He allegedly altered the amounts listed on Kuwait Municipality advertising permits after the official fees had already been paid electronically, then submitted the forged documents to his employer and kept the difference.

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The arrest was done by the General Department of Arab and International Criminal Police (Kuwaiti Interpol) and its counterpart in the UAE. The suspect was taken into custody after intensive security monitoring, investigations, and coordination between Kuwaiti and Emirati authorities, leading to the suspect’s capture in the UAE. He is now expected to be extradited to Kuwait to serve his sentence.

The latest arrest is part of a growing track record of cross-border security cooperation involving the UAE. Dubai Police on April 29 led a joint operation with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Chinese authorities that dismantled an international fraud network.

The operation, codenamed “Tri-Force Sentinel,” resulted in the arrest of 276 suspects linked to cross-border scam syndicates and the shutdown of nine fraud centres involved in investment scams, cryptocurrency fraud, and so-called “pig butchering” schemes.

Earlier, on April 10, Dubai Police also played a major role in an international crackdown on the notorious “Lyons Clan,” one of Scotland’s most violent criminal organisations. The operation, carried out with the UAE Ministry of Interior and Spain’s Guardia Civil under Operation Armorum, led to key arrests and dealt a major blow to the network.

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