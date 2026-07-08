UAE's Gargash says Iran unable to turn the page on war, slams attacks on vessels

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A top UAE diplomat has slammed recent Iranian assaults on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, after three ships reported being under attack in the strategic waterway.

In a post on X, Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, also blasted on Iranian attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait early on Wednesday. Iran Guards said it struck 85 targets in the two Gulf states after US retaliatory strikes on the Islamic Republic on Tueday.

The US Central Command claimed its renewed attacks on Iran followed Iranian strikes on three commercial vessels transiting the strait including Marshall Islands-flagged M/T Al Rekayyat, Saudi Arabia-flagged M/T Wedyan, and Liberian-flagged M/T Cyprus Prosperity.

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The incidents were the latest threat to the fragile ceasefire agreement the US and Iran struck last month, pausing the conflict that started with US and Israeli strikes across the Islamic Republic.

In a post on X, Dr Gargash said "The Iranian attacks on Qatari and Saudi commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, along with the repeated aggression against our brothers in Bahrain and Kuwait, are a clear indication that Tehran remains unable to meet the requirements of de-escalation and turn the page on the war."

Last month, Dr Gargash called for a firm, unified and cohesive Gulf response following previous Iranian drone and missile strikes on Kuwait and Bahrain.

Gulf states cannot remain targets of Iran’s wavering between the logic of escalation and the path of rationality, stability, and peace Dr Anwar Gargash

Attacks on vessels

British maritime security agency UKMTO said Tuesday an "unknown projectile" hit a tanker near Hormuz, causing a fire, before two more vessels were struck, at least one by a drone.

All three vessels were struck close to Oman, which had proposed a temporary transit corridor hugging its coastline -- an initiative opposed by Iran as it seeks to impose fees on ships using the narrow waterway.

The Al-Rekayyat is Qatari, and Doha denounced the "unacceptable" attack on international maritime navigation and summoned Iran's deputy ambassador to lodge a complaint.

Iran voiced "dismay" over Qatar's accusations in a statement carried by state news agency IRNA, calling the claims "unacceptable."

Oil prices jumped more than two percent in early Asian trade on Wednesday to hit their highest levels in two weeks, as the renewed attacks reignited worries over global energy supplies and cast doubt on the durability of the US-Iran agreement.