UAE helps arrest fugitive convicted in money laundering case in Kuwait

Kuwait, with support from Interpol and UAE authorities, has extradited a man convicted in a money laundering case.

This comes as part of joint security cooperation between Kuwait and the UAE and direct coordination between the General Department of Arab and International Criminal Police (Interpol Kuwait) and its counterpart in the UAE.

The handover took place via Interpol Abu Dhabi, with follow-up from the Criminal Security Office in Dubai, as part of ongoing efforts to pursue fugitives and track those involved in financial crimes.

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The man, of Indian nationality, had already been sentenced to 10 years in prison with hard labour, followed by deportation, along with confiscation of all illegal proceeds.

The case dates back to the exposure of an organised criminal network that ran an illegal trade in alcoholic beverages inside the country in violation of laws and regulations.

Investigations revealed that the group collected proceeds from these activities and laundered them by concealing their true source through complex and layered financial transactions.

It was also found that the network used 157 individuals of Asian nationality to carry out 254 separate financial transfers through 13 licensed local exchange companies, with a total value of 433,745.875 Kuwaiti dinars.

This was done to split the amounts, bypass financial monitoring systems, and transfer funds abroad under the cover of “family expenses” to hide their true origin.

Authorities said the arrest followed close monitoring and joint efforts that led to locating the suspect and carrying out his extradition to face justice.

It praised security cooperation with the UAE and reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing wanted individuals and those involved in organised financial crimes and bringing them to justice.