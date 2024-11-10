UAE condemns attack that killed Saudi soldiers in Yemen

The UAE condemned an attack on Saudi forces in Yemen, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Sunday in a statement.

The Emirates condemned the "cowardly" attack on Saudi forces in the coalition forces camp in the Yemeni city of Sayoun, which resulted in the death of two Saudi soldiers and the injury of another.

The ministry confirmed in a statement that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilise security and stability and are inconsistent with international law.

The authority expressed its full solidarity with the Saudi forces participating with the coalition forces in operations to maintain security, stability and peace in Yemen. It also stressed support for the measures taken by the Kingdom to preserve its security and the safety of its soldiers and citizens.

The authority also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Saudi Arabia and to the families and relatives of the two victims in this heinous crime. It also wished for a speedy recovery for all those injured in the attack.