UAE commends efforts of Saudi Arabia, Oman to achieve peace in Yemen

It is estimated that more than 2,900 people died and over 5,500 were injured after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck central Morocco on September 8
The UAE on Monday welcomed the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman to achieve peace in Yemen.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) commended the current talks with a Houthi delegation in Riyadh to reach a permanent ceasefire and find a political solution to the Yemeni crisis, to enhance peace and stability in Yemen and the region.
The Ministry emphasised the importance of supporting regional and international efforts in finding a sustainable political solution in Yemen that achieves the aspirations of the Yemeni people for security, development, and stability.
The UAE reaffirmed its commitment to stand by the Yemeni people and support their legitimate aspirations for development and prosperity as part of its support of the interests of the region's peoples.
