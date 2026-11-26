A fire involving two trucks and a vehicle on a highway has been brought under control in Oman's Mayhah Bani Kayyoom area on November 26.

Fire crews from the Civil Defence and Ambulance Unit in North Al Batinah Governorate worked to bring the blaze under control, it said.

One person who was moderately injured has been transported to the nearest medical facility. Crews are continuing cooling operations and securing the site.

The authority shared images from the incident and the blaze's ferocity. Take a look: