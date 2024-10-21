Two Saudis executed for planning suicide attack, joining terrorist group

Two Saudis were executed on Monday for committing acts of terrorism in the country, the Ministry of Interior announced on Monday.

The two citizens, Khalid bin Muhammad bin Talal Al-Shahrani and Omar bin Dhafar bin Ali Al-Shahrani, committed multiple acts of terrorism, including joining a terrorist entity, collaborating with its members, financing terrorism, and participating in terrorist acts that resulted in the deaths of several security personnel.

The duo used weapons and suicide belts to target security facilities, backed by a terrorist ideology that 'justified shedding blood and violating the sanctity of property and honour, aiming to disrupt the security and stability of society'.

