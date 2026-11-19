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A tower in Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District was damaged in an attack by the Iran-backed Houthi group on the Saudi capital, the Kingdom's Civil Defence announced on Thursday, November 19.

The attack caused material damage to several floors of the tower and neighbouring buildings, but no injuries were reported. Saudi Civil Defence shared a photo of the damaged building.

Reuters has previously reported that Riyadh's tallest skyscraper, headquarters of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund (PIF), was struck on Thursday by a suspected Houthi missile in the latest blow in the Iran-backed Yemeni group's war with the kingdom.

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The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis said it had intercepted and destroyed a Houthi Cruise missile launched towards Riyadh region. Two drones launched towards Riyadh and Southern regions were also destroyed.

In Yemen, the Houthi-run Saba news agency reported that Saudi aircraft had carried out airstrikes on the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa early on Thursday, without providing further details.

Uptick in hostilities

The Houthis have been firing at Saudi airports and oil infrastructure since Yemen's frozen civil war was reignited in July amid the US-Iran war. On the ground in Yemen, the group has seized swathes of territory from the Saudi-backed government, forcing it to stage a major retreat at the weekend.

Saudi Arabia first entered the Yemen conflict in 2015 at the head of an Arab coalition to try to restore Yemen's government to power ​after the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and much of the country. They fought to a bloody stalemate and in 2022 reached a ceasefire that lasted until summer this year.

In the wider war, which began in February when the United States and Israel attacked Iran, there has been no sign of a breakthrough in negotiations mediated by Qatar.

Meanwhile, there has been an uptick in hostilities in the Gulf in recent days, with Iran firing at US allies Bahrain and Kuwait and US airstrikes hitting Iran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday.

(With inputs from Reuters)