Tanker carrying 6 Indian seafarers struck in Arabian Gulf, one injured: Minister

One Indian national is among the four crew members injured in the attack

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 11 Nov 2026, 7:26 AM UPDATED: Wed 11 Nov 2026, 8:33 AM
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[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments since the US-Iran war started on February 28]

A Liberia-flagged tanker carrying six Indian seafarers was hit by a projectile while transiting the Arabian Gulf on Tuesday, November 10. One Indian national is among four crew members injured in the attack, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Wednesday.

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The minister said that the Indian national who suffered minor injuries has been safely taken ashore for further medical examination. The remaining 18 crew members, including the other 5 Indian seafarers, are safe and accounted for.

"We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security, medical care and wellbeing of our seafarers," Sonowal said in a post on X.

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Attacks on ships continue

The incident comes amid heightened security concerns for commercial shipping in the Middle East, with repeated attacks on vessels navigating strategically important maritime routes.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said on Wednesday it had received a report of an incident involving a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the status of the crew, the extent of any damage and the environmental impact were not yet known.

On Tuesday, Abu Dhabi-based Adnoc Logistics and Services confirmed that one of its vessels sustained damage following an attack in the UAE’s territorial waters, in the Arabian Gulf, on the afternoon of November 10. The company said that response efforts by the relevant teams were ongoing.

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