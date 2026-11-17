The crew of a tanker passing through the Strait of Hormuz is unaccounted for after it was attacked for a second time north of the port city of Khasab in Oman, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said on Tuesday.

The extent of the damage is unknown after the second strike, which took place 7 nautical miles (13 km) north of Khasab and caused a fire on board, UKMTO added, citing a maritime security agency.

UKMTO initially reported that the crew was safe after the tanker was first struck on Monday, despite it being disabled after a fire broke out in the engine room.

No further information was immediately available.