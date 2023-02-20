Syria's Assad visits Oman in first post-earthquake trip

Syria's President Bashar Al Assad meets with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman in Muscat on Monday. — Reuters

By Reuters Published: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 10:36 PM

Syrian President Bashar Al Assad travelled to Oman on Monday, his office said, his first foreign trip since the deadly earthquake and a sign of easing isolation after nearly 12 years of civil war.

Arab states have poured aid into Syria since the Feb. 6 quake killed more than 5,900 people there, according to a tally of UN and Syrian government figures.

Assad met with Oman's ruling Sultan Haitham bin Tariq who said he looked forward to Syria's ties with all Arab countries returning to normal, according to a statement from the Syrian presidency.

Jordan's foreign minister made his first trip to Damascus last week and on Feb. 7 Assad and Egypt's President Abdul Fattah Al Sisi spoke by phone for the first time.

The UAE's foreign minister met Assad in Damascus a week ago.

Assad's previous visit to the UAE in March last year was his first trip to an Arab state since the outbreak of civil war in 2011.