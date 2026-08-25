Sultan of Oman pardons 459 prisoners on Prophet's birthday

The Sultanate of Oman often pardons prisoners on major occasions as a consideration for the prisoners and their families

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 25 Aug 2026, 10:30 AM
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Oman, on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad's birthday, has announced a special royal pardon for several prisoners.

Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the Supreme Commander, issued a royal pardon for a total of 459 prisoners.

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These prisoners have been convicted in various cases, a notice by the Oman News Agency said.

The royal pardon was issued in consideration of the families of these prisoners.

The Sultanate of Oman often pardons prisoners on major occasions as a consideration for the prisoners and their families. The last such pardon was issued on Eid Al Fitr, where the Sultan pardoned 350 prisoners — including foreigners.

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