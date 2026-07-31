Sheikh Hamdan visits Bahrain, attends GCC joint military drills

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa received Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, during his visit to the Kingdom, in the presence of Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa and Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa.



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The drills, which began on Tuesday, aim to enhance military cooperation among GCC countries, strengthen coordination, exchange expertise and assess operational readiness, according to the Bahrain Defence Force.