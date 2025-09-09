  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Sep 09, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 17, 1447 | Fajr 04:44 | DXB weather-sun.svg39°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

Several blasts heard in Qatar's Doha, Israel confirms attack

Smoke was seen rising over the Katara District in the capital, an eyewitness

Published: Tue 9 Sept 2025, 5:11 PM

Updated: Tue 9 Sept 2025, 5:24 PM

Top Stories

Several blasts heard in Qatar's Doha, Reuters witnesses say

Several blasts heard in Qatar's Doha, Reuters witnesses say

UAE internet slowdown: Red Sea cables could take months to fix, says expert

UAE internet slowdown: Red Sea cables could take months to fix, says expert

Dubai: Flights cancelled, diverted as Nepal's Kathmandu International Airport closes amid protests

Dubai: Flights cancelled, diverted as Nepal's Kathmandu International Airport closes amid protests

Several blasts were heard in Qatar's Doha on Tuesday, Reuters witnesses said.

Israeli official confirmed the news that Israel has carried out attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar. In a statement on X, IDF wrote: The IDF and ISA conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization. For years, these members of the Hamas leadership have led the terrorist organization's operations, are directly responsible for the brutal October 7 massacre, and have been orchestrating and managing the war against the State of Israel. Prior to the strike, measures were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and additional intelligence. The IDF and ISA will continue to operate with determination in order to defeat the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for the October 7 massacre.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE telecom firm du announces sale of 342 million shares

thumb-image

Flood-hit India, Pakistan face rising basmati prices amid crop losses

thumb-image

England coach Tuchel wary of Serbian threat in World Cup qualifier

thumb-image

Weaker UAE dirham sparks buying spree as British homebuyers surpass Indians

thumb-image

Will Prince Harry meet King Charles on trip to UK?

 

Axios reporter Barak Ravid citing Israeli officials said the explosion in Doha is an assassination attempt against Hamas officials.

Smoke was seen rising over the Katara District in the capital, an eyewitness said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.