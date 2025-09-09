Several blasts heard in Qatar's Doha, Israel confirms attack

Several blasts were heard in Qatar's Doha on Tuesday, Reuters witnesses said.

Israeli official confirmed the news that Israel has carried out attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar. In a statement on X, IDF wrote: The IDF and ISA conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization. For years, these members of the Hamas leadership have led the terrorist organization's operations, are directly responsible for the brutal October 7 massacre, and have been orchestrating and managing the war against the State of Israel. Prior to the strike, measures were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and additional intelligence. The IDF and ISA will continue to operate with determination in order to defeat the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for the October 7 massacre.

Axios reporter Barak Ravid citing Israeli officials said the explosion in Doha is an assassination attempt against Hamas officials.

Smoke was seen rising over the Katara District in the capital, an eyewitness said.

