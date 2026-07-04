Saudia denies reports of Boeing aircraft transfer involving sanctioned carrier

Saudi Arabia’s national carrier Saudia on Saturday, July 4, clarified reports circulating in media and on social platforms regarding the alleged transfer of Boeing 777-200 aircraft it previously owned to an airline subject to international sanctions.

In a statement shared on X, the Saudia Group said the aircraft was sold on June 7, 2023 to a company registered outside the Kingdom, stressing that the transaction was completed in line with all applicable commercial and legal procedures.

Saudia added that it has had no operational or commercial relationship with the aircraft since the sale was finalised, without naming the buyer or providing additional details.

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The clarification follows online reports linking former Saudia aircraft to a sanctioned carrier, prompting the airline to distance itself from any subsequent use or operation of the planes.

Saudia, formerly known as Saudi Arabian Airlines, was established in 1945 and is the Kingdom’s oldest national carrier. According to its website, the airline currently operates a fleet of around 149 passenger aircraft, including Airbus A320, A321 and A330 models, as well as Boeing 777 and 787 Dreamliner aircraft.