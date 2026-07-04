Saudia denies reports of Boeing aircraft transfer involving sanctioned carrier

Saudia Group said the aircraft was sold in June 2023 to a company registered outside the Kingdom, in line with all legal and commercial procedures

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 4 Jul 2026, 10:47 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Saudi Arabia’s national carrier Saudia on Saturday, July 4, clarified reports circulating in media and on social platforms regarding the alleged transfer of Boeing 777-200 aircraft it previously owned to an airline subject to international sanctions.

In a statement shared on X, the Saudia Group said the aircraft was sold on June 7, 2023 to a company registered outside the Kingdom, stressing that the transaction was completed in line with all applicable commercial and legal procedures.

Recommended For You

Supreme leader's body arrives at Tehran religious complex for funeral: State media

Supreme leader's body arrives at Tehran religious complex for funeral: State media

Iranian attacks 'never random nor incidental': Bahrain at UNSC

Iranian attacks 'never random nor incidental': Bahrain at UNSC

Iran President, Pakistan PM pay respects at Khamenei farewell ceremony in Tehran

Iran President, Pakistan PM pay respects at Khamenei farewell ceremony in Tehran

'87 years of light': Sheikha Bodour shares tribute on Sharjah Ruler’s birthday

'87 years of light': Sheikha Bodour shares tribute on Sharjah Ruler’s birthday

Etihad Rail: Meet UAE resident using train daily to go to work in Abu Dhabi

Etihad Rail: Meet UAE resident using train daily to go to work in Abu Dhabi

 

Saudia added that it has had no operational or commercial relationship with the aircraft since the sale was finalised, without naming the buyer or providing additional details.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The clarification follows online reports linking former Saudia aircraft to a sanctioned carrier, prompting the airline to distance itself from any subsequent use or operation of the planes.

Saudia, formerly known as Saudi Arabian Airlines, was established in 1945 and is the Kingdom’s oldest national carrier. According to its website, the airline currently operates a fleet of around 149 passenger aircraft, including Airbus A320, A321 and A330 models, as well as Boeing 777 and 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Supreme leader's body arrives at Tehran religious complex for funeral: State media

2

Etihad Rail changes life for UAE resident who used to drive 3 hours to catch plane for work

3

'Completely speechless': Indian participant wins Dh25 million in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi

4

Iranian attacks 'never random nor incidental': Bahrain at UNSC

5

'87 years of light': Sheikha Bodour shares tribute on Sharjah Ruler’s birthday