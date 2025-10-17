Saudi Arabia: No limit on online orders of bottled Zamzam for residents

Saudi citizens and residents can now avail themselves of a new service on the Nusuk app that allows them to get as many bottles of Zamzam water as they want.

Dr Tawfig Al-Rabiah, the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, has launched the new initiative, which gives those living in the Kingdom the facility to order bottles of Zamzam water, with no cap on the number.

Using the new feature in the Nusuk app, Saudi residents and citizens can get 330-millilitre bottles of the water, considered blessed by Muslims around the world, delivered to their homes in any Saudi region.

Often sold in bigger containers, the step allows Zamzam water to be carried around more easily in smaller bottles, Saudi authorities have clarified.

The Kingdom has recently developed the Nusuk app by adding to its features and services. From booking accommodation to issuing Umrah visas, the app has grown into a comprehensive portal to help those embarking on the religious journey from anywhere in the world.