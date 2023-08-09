Saudi, US working on deal to normalise ties with Israel within a year: Report

The prospect of normalising ties has been a mainstay agenda item in bilateral sessions this year

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Wed 9 Aug 2023, 6:10 PM Last updated: Wed 9 Aug 2023, 6:12 PM

A new deal between Saudi Arabia and USA could lead to normalising relations between the Kingdom and Israel within 9-12 months, according to the Wall Street Journal.

It is reported that Saudi and US are working out the broader details of the deal, which includes major concessions from Israel towards a Palestinian state.

A spate of high-profile visits by US officials to Saudi Arabia underscores how ties have warmed, analysts say.

Over the weekend, US President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, landed in Jeddah for a summit on Ukraine -- his third visit to Saudi Arabia in just a few months. The news of the deal comes after he met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

While bilateral sessions -- including during a three-day tour by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in June -- have touched on topics from terrorism to Yemen, the prospect of normalising Saudi-Israeli ties has been a mainstay agenda item.

(With inputs from AFP)

ALSO READ: