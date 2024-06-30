Saudi urges its citizens to leave Lebanon immediately

Beirut International Airport. Photo: Reuters file

Published: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 5:16 PM

The Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Beirut has said it was closely following the developments of the current events in southern Lebanon as it urged its citizens to leave the country immediately.

It also asked its citizens “to stay in touch with the embassy in case of any emergencies”.

Saudi Arabia had called on its citizens against travelling to Lebanon earlier as well.

The advisory is in the wake of the escalating violence between Israel and Hezbollah that could further worsen in the days to come.