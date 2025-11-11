Saudi King calls for rain prayer across Kingdom on November 13

Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz has called on residents to perform rain-seeking prayer (Salat Al-Istisqa) across the Kingdom on Thursday, November 13.

In Islam, Salat al-Istisqa’ is a special prayer consisting of two rak‘ahs in which worshippers repent and ask God for mercy, relief, and rainfall. It is typically followed by a khutbah (sermon) in which the imam urges the community to seek forgiveness and sincerely ask God to send rain.

"Everyone is urged to increase repentance, seek forgiveness, return to God Almighty, show kindness to His servants, and increase voluntary acts of worship such as giving charity, performing extra prayers, and engaging in remembrance of God. They are also encouraged to ease hardships for others and relieve their distress, in the hope that God will grant us relief and facilitate the good we seek," a statement issued by the Saudi Royal Court said.

Sheikh Yasir Ad Dawsary will be Imam and Khateeb of the special rain prayer in Al Masjid Al Haram in Makkah on Thursday, according to Inside the Haramain account on X.

In neighbouring Kuwait, dozens took part in a similar special prayer on Saturday, November 8, in as many as 125 mosques nationwide.

Mosques in the UAE too hosted a rain prayer on October 17 before the regular Friday prayer, after President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed called on residents to perform it to ask for much-needed raindrops.