Saudi: Over 5 million Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in Madinah

Photo: Saudi Press Agency

Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 9:14 PM

The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque in Saudi Arabia said that the Prophet's Mosque received over five million Muslims last week amid integrated and high-quality services, allowing crowds to perform their prayers smoothly and efficiently, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The authority-issued statistics showed that 483,822 visited the Prophet's Mosque, and 250,725 visitors performed prayers in the Holy Rawdah according to organisational procedures that control the movement of the crowds and schedule times for optional prayers for men and women. The statistics also showed that 74,486 people benefited from translation services.