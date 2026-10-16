Saudi organisers say 2027 Asian Cup 'on schedule' after Houthi attacks

Earlier, AFC president told reporters they could wait until the end of November to make a final decision

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 16 Oct 2026, 10:31 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments since the US-Iran war started on February 28]

The Asian Cup in January is "on schedule", Saudi Arabian organisers said, after fears for the tournament following Houthi attacks on the country.

Recommended For You

Saudi Arabia releases photos after missile interception debris cause injury, damage

Saudi Arabia releases photos after missile interception debris cause injury, damage

Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed 3 missiles in Riyadh, southern region

Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed 3 missiles in Riyadh, southern region

4 injured in Riyadh after Saudi intercepts cruise missiles; fire reported at Aramco

4 injured in Riyadh after Saudi intercepts cruise missiles; fire reported at Aramco

Saudi-led coalition says there were 20 Houthi attacks on Riyadh airport in October

Saudi-led coalition says there were 20 Houthi attacks on Riyadh airport in October

Flydubai FZ1073: UAE authorities prioritise facts over speed during crises: Crisis communication

Flydubai FZ1073: UAE authorities prioritise facts over speed during crises: Crisis communication

 

The 2027 Asian Cup is supposed to kick off on January 7 in the Saudi cities of Jeddah, Riyadh and Al Khobar. In a statement late Thursday, the local organising committee said: "Preparations remain on schedule for the tournament. This work continues in close coordination with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and other relevant stakeholders."

Saudi Arabia has in recent days come under attack in an escalation in the war with the Iran-backed Houthi group. Several sporting events, including matches in domestic football, have been postponed.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The local organising committee for the Asian Cup, the region's most prestigious football tournament, said it "remains committed to keeping preparations on track and ensuring the necessary resources are in place to deliver a tournament that reflects Saudi Arabia's ambitions and standards as a host.

"At the same time, it will continue to monitor developments relevant to the tournament and ensure the appropriate conditions are in place for its successful delivery."

AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa told reporters on Wednesday they could wait until the end of November to make a final decision.

"We could move back a year to 2028 if we need to," he said. "But at the moment we are monitoring the situation and everything is on schedule."

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Saudi-led coalition says there were 20 Houthi attacks on Riyadh airport in October

2

Saudi Arabia releases photos after missile interception debris cause injury, damage

3

UAE ready to take all necessary measures if Iran attacks again, says official

4

Actor Imran Khan asked to leave India in 2 weeks after being detained at Mumbai protests

5

Gulf countries need joint missile defence system to respond to attacks, says UAE expert