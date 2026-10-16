Saudi organisers say 2027 Asian Cup 'on schedule' after Houthi attacks

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The Asian Cup in January is "on schedule", Saudi Arabian organisers said, after fears for the tournament following Houthi attacks on the country.

The 2027 Asian Cup is supposed to kick off on January 7 in the Saudi cities of Jeddah, Riyadh and Al Khobar. In a statement late Thursday, the local organising committee said: "Preparations remain on schedule for the tournament. This work continues in close coordination with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and other relevant stakeholders."

Saudi Arabia has in recent days come under attack in an escalation in the war with the Iran-backed Houthi group. Several sporting events, including matches in domestic football, have been postponed.

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The local organising committee for the Asian Cup, the region's most prestigious football tournament, said it "remains committed to keeping preparations on track and ensuring the necessary resources are in place to deliver a tournament that reflects Saudi Arabia's ambitions and standards as a host.

"At the same time, it will continue to monitor developments relevant to the tournament and ensure the appropriate conditions are in place for its successful delivery."

AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa told reporters on Wednesday they could wait until the end of November to make a final decision.

"We could move back a year to 2028 if we need to," he said. "But at the moment we are monitoring the situation and everything is on schedule."