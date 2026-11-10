Saudi official inspects Aramco Riyadh office after Houthi attack

Saudi Arabia's deputy governor of Riyadh inspected an Aramco administrative building in the capital that was damaged in an attack by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group, state news agency SPA reported early on Tuesday.

Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz said the attack underscored the Houthis' targeting of civilian facilities, SPA said. He directed authorities to provide support for Aramco employees.

Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry had reported on Sunday limited damage to the Aramco Tower in the capital's financial district, with no injuries or fatalities, without identifying those responsible.

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Just yesterday, Saudi Arabia said that its East-West oil pipeline was struck in the Medina region, causing a limited fire that was later extinguished. The attack caused no casualties and did not affect pipeline operations, SPA said.

Fighting between the Houthis and the coalition backing Yemen's internationally recognised government intensified after the Houthis advanced in September toward the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a strategic shipping chokepoint on the other side of the Arabian Peninsula from the Strait of Hormuz.