Saudi national carrier says aircraft 'had an accident' at Khartoum airport

Saudia suspends flights to and from Sudan until further notice

Smoke can be seen on the tarmac of the Khartoum airport on April 15, 2023, amid clashes in the Sudanese capital. — AFP

By Reuters Published: Sat 15 Apr 2023, 4:40 PM Last updated: Sat 15 Apr 2023, 5:01 PM

State-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) said one of its Airbus aircrafts "had an accident" at Sudan's Khartoum airport before its scheduled departure to Riyadh on Saturday, without providing further details.

Saudia also said in a statement that its flights to and from Sudan had been suspended until further notice.

