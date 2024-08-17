Saudi man sentenced to death over terror crimes, treason

Published: Sat 17 Aug 2024, 11:01 AM

Saudi Arabia on Saturday, August 17, has issued a statement informing its citizens and residents of a death sentence being carried out against Saudi national, Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Qunai’an.

The Saudi national was accused of "committing criminal acts that involved betraying his country, joining a terrorist cell affiliated with the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda, and financing it. of terrorism and terrorist acts and its support for terrorist ideology."

In a statement, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior also mentioned that the accused was being sentenced for his support for terrorist ideology and terrorist acts.

The accused was sent to court, where a verdict was issued confirming his guilt. He was then sentenced to death as a discretionary punishment. The ruling was upheld by the Specialised Criminal Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court, and a royal order was then issued to enforce the verdict.