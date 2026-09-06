Saudi-Malaysian cooperation foils attempt to smuggle 505kg of ketamine

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior said information shared with Malaysian authorities helped foil the smuggling of 505.6 kg of ketamine.

The Malaysian Royal Customs Department’s Anti-Narcotics Unit seized the drugs from a network involved in producing and trafficking narcotics.

Saudi Ministry of Interior security spokesperson Brig. Gen. Talal bin Shalhoub praised the close coordination between the two countries, saying the operation reflects their joint efforts to tackle transnational organised crime, according to Saudi local media.

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He said Saudi Arabia remains committed to tracking and dismantling criminal networks involved in drug trafficking and strengthening international cooperation to protect communities from the illicit drug trade.

The operation is part of Saudi Arabia’s wider efforts to combat drug trafficking at the local, regional and international levels.

Crackdown on drugs in region

Gulf countries have stepped up efforts to combat drug trafficking and possession, with authorities carrying out arrests and seizures as part of ongoing anti-narcotics campaigns.

On August 4, Kuwaiti authorities arrested 23 people accused of drug trafficking and possession in a series of anti-narcotics operations, the Ministry of Interior said.

The suspects were arrested in 12 separate cases following surveillance and investigations by the General Directorate for Drug Control.

On August 10, authorities arrested a Kuwaiti citizen accused of operating a marijuana cultivation farm and possessing drugs for trafficking and personal use.

Authorities seized 6kg of marijuana, 250 grams of hashish, equipment used to grow marijuana and Dh17,820 Kuwaiti dinars in cash

The authorities said the arrests are part of an ongoing crackdown on drug-related crimes, stressing that security operations will continue with zero tolerance for drug trafficking, promotion, possession and use.

On April 29, the UAE’s National Anti-Narcotics Authority announced the arrest of a 13-member drug trafficking gang linked to an overseas ringleader, following a month-long joint operation involving Dubai, Sharjah and Bahrain police.

The operation led to the seizure of 56.623kg of narcotic substances, 8,159 psychotropic tablets and a large quantity of electronic cigarettes filled with hashish oil. The total value of the seized drugs was estimated at around Dh3.3 million, the authority said.