Saudi: Loud bang heard near Prophet's mosque; residents urged to avoid speculation

Videos shared on social media showed unidentified objects in the sky near Masjid An Nabawi

Published: Fri 12 Sept 2025, 9:19 PM

Sheikh Mohammed condoles death of pioneer UAE businessman Hussain Khansaheb

Look: Dubai's first bus stop installed 46 years ago when fares cost just Dh1

UAE calls out UN council's 'failure' to act against Israel's 'reckless' attack on Qatar

Worshippers near the Prophet's Mosque in the holy city of Madinah were startled early Thursday morning when a loud bang was heard in the area, according to a statement issued by Al Haramain.

Videos widely shared on social media showed unidentified objects spotted in the sky before dawn near Masjid An Nabawi.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:43am local time. Visuals of the incident sparked speculation among the public. However, Al Haramain urged people to avoid spreading unverified information.

Inside the Haramain said in a statement on X, "We are aware of an incident that occurred near Masjid An Nabawi at approximately 5:43 yesterday morning, during which a loud bang was heard and some visuals were captured. We kindly urge everyone to refrain from speculation and wait for verified information from official sources when it becomes available."