Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says 73 injured in Houthi attacks on the kingdom

At least 73 people were injured in attacks on Saudi Arabia by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said on Tuesday, vowing to respond firmly to the latest outbreak of hostilities.

The Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen and much of the north, have been launching attacks towards Saudi Arabia since they declared a naval blockade against Riyadh in July, with strikes targeting its vessels in the Red Sea.

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The latest escalation was 'dangerous', as the Houthis attacked civilian and economic entities in the kingdom, the spokesperson of the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said on Tuesday.

The Houthis launched attacks on targets in the cities of Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran, it added.

"The coalition will take all necessary operational measures to deter this terrorist militia and resolutely confront its hostile approach," Colonel Turki al-Malki said in a statement on X.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs later strongly condemned the Houthi militia’s targeting of civilian and economic facilities in Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran.

It also condemned the continued targeting of commercial vessels in the Red Sea and threats to the freedom of international maritime navigation.

Attacks on energy facilities

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry said several energy-sector facilities and installations in the Kingdom’s southern region were targeted on Tuesday morning.

The attacks sparked fires at several sites, temporarily disrupting some operations, the ministry said. Specialist field teams were deployed to contain the fires, secure the sites and assess the damage.

The ministry added that a number of citizens and residents were injured, with medical care being provided. Assessment and follow-up efforts remain ongoing.

Authorities said they are continuing to address the impact of the attacks while taking measures to safeguard facilities and personnel and ensure the continuity of operations in line with approved plans.