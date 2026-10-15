Saudi-led coalition says Houthis launched 20 attacks on Riyadh airport, killing 17

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The Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen said on Thursday that the country's Houthis had attempted to attack dozens of Saudi airports, ports and oil facilities, as fighting between the Iran-aligned group and Saudi Arabia intensified.

The Houthis have been firing ballistic missiles and drones at key Saudi sites for a week, in response to the kingdom's backing of government forces in Yemen's renewed civil war. The coalition's latest statement highlighted the risk to Saudi civilian infrastructure as the conflict escalated.

Coalition spokesperson Turki Al Maliki said at a press conference that the Houthis had launched 20 attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh this month, killing 17 people and wounding 333 others. The airport, one of Saudi Arabia's main international aviation hubs, was among the civilian infrastructure targeted in what the coalition described as a series of attacks.

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The coalition also said Houthi attacks on Abha airport, in southwestern Saudi Arabia near the Yemeni border, had killed three people and wounded 28.

Al Maliki expressed his sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the families of the martyrs as a result of these attacks. He wished the injured a speedy recovery, pointing out the dangers posed by targeting holy sites, civilians, and civilian objects, which reflect the Houthi militia's approach that contradicts humanitarian principles, ethics, and values.

He condemned the cowardly terrorist acts carried out by the Houthi militia by targeting civilians and civilian facilities in the Kingdom, including King Khalid International Airport in the city of Riyadh, as part of a series of Houthi attacks on civilian facilities visited daily by tens of thousands of innocent people.

He explained that targeting Makkah and Madinah is an extension of a systematic hostile approach that threatens the security of those visiting the Two Holy Mosques.

Maliki said the Houthis had acquired advanced military technology with the help of "regional actors," including ballistic missiles, drones and explosive-laden fast boats.

The spokesperson also said the coalition had destroyed 127 weapons storage facilities and launch platforms in Yemen's mountainous areas.

He noted that the Kingdom's air defense systems had demonstrated high efficiency in intercepting threats and thwarting targeting attempts, and that the leadership of the Coalition's Joint Forces continues to take the necessary measures to counter Houthi threats and dismantle its offensive capabilities, including weapons depots and missile launch platforms.

He confirmed that the leadership of the Coalition's Joint Forces had established that the terrorist Houthi militia was using civilian objects and vital resources to fuel its war effort, including the Al-Sabaha central station in Sana'a, underground reserve fuel depots, fuel tanks, and facilities designated for transporting and unloading fuel in Hodeidah, Sana'a, and Dhamar.

He called on the Houthis to immediately halt operations targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, and said the group should read the coalition's statement carefully and "between the lines."

Shortly after the coalition's statement, the Houthi military spokesperson said Saudi airspace and airports were unsafe, renewing a warning to airlines while excluding airspace over the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led military intervention the following year. The UN-brokered truce in 2022 largely halted major fighting, and a de facto truce held even after it expired six months later. But efforts to turn it into a lasting political settlement have stalled as regional tensions have intensified.

[With additional inputs from Saudi-led coalition's press release]