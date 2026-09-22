Saudi King Salman condemns Houthi militia's targeting of Makkah

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, has condemned the Houthi terrorist militia's attempt to repeat its targeting of Makkah.

He also commended the role of the military and security sectors in defending the nation and confronting any aggression against the holy sites, pilgrims, citizens and residents of the Kingdom.

He also expressed his condemnation of the Houthi terrorist militia's attempt to repeat its targeting of Makkah, that has been met with international condemnation and denunciation.

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King Salman made this statement while chairing a cabinet meeting ahead of Saudi Arabia's National Day.

The Saudi-led coalition battling Yemen's Houthis accused the rebels on September 16 of targeting Islam's holy city Makkah, sparking outrage across the Muslim world and deepening the conflict roiling the region.

The Houthis swiftly rejected as a "lie" Riyadh's report that it shot down a drone from the rebels heading towards the Saudi city of Makkah, which attracts millions of pilgrims each year.

"The claims about targeting Makkah are a worn-out lie that has been used before and no longer fools anyone," Hazem al-Assad from the Houthis' politburo wrote on X.

The Saudi coalition vowed retaliation, warning that the security of holy sites was a "red line".

Other recent attacks

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis said on Saturday that the Iran-backed group had fired a ballistic missile towards Riyadh at dawn.

In a statement issued on September 19, coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Malki said Saudi air defence forces had intercepted and destroyed the missile fired towards the Saudi capital.

The coalition said the Houthis had also attempted to target civilians and civilian infrastructure in Baish, Taif, Farasan and Yanbu, but the attacks were thwarted by air defence systems.

Less than a week ago, a series of Houthi attacks using ballistic missiles and drones wounded 13 civilians in southern Saudi Arabia, according to the Saudi-led military coalition.