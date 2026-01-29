Saudi security tip leads to major drug bust, dismantling factory in Lebanon

During the raid, officials seized 870 regulated tablets, about 4,600 kg of hashish, large amounts of chemicals used for making drugs, and firearms

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 29 Jan 2026, 10:42 AM
  • Share:

In a major anti-narcotic operation, Lebanese authorities have dismantled a drug manufacturing laboratory following intelligence shared by Saudi Arabia.

The seizure took place after Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Narcotics Control gave important information to Lebanese authorities about criminal groups making and trafficking drugs.

Recommended For You

Iran warns against 'instability' after US naval strike group arrives

Iran warns against 'instability' after US naval strike group arrives

Pay with your face: UAE introduces region's first biometric payment method

Pay with your face: UAE introduces region's first biometric payment method

Dubai Police offer up to Dh30,000 to residents for best video at UAE SWAT Challenge

Dubai Police offer up to Dh30,000 to residents for best video at UAE SWAT Challenge

UAE ranks first globally on trust index as majority of world moves towards insularity

UAE ranks first globally on trust index as majority of world moves towards insularity

Digipos crosses Dh20 billion in transactions in 8 years as founder Sunil Rangwani advances multi-sector expansion

Digipos crosses Dh20 billion in transactions in 8 years as founder Sunil Rangwani advances multi-sector expansion

 

With this information, Lebanese authorities found a laboratory making amphetamine and methamphetamine, also called shabu. During the raid, they seized 870 regulated tablets, about 4,600 kilograms of hashish, large amounts of chemicals used for making drugs, and firearms.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Officials said this successful operation shows stronger security cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Lebanon in fighting drug crimes that cross borders.

This seizure is part of Saudi Arabia's effort to fight drug smuggling and trafficking at home, in the region, and internationally.

ALSO READ