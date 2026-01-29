Saudi security tip leads to major drug bust, dismantling factory in Lebanon

In a major anti-narcotic operation, Lebanese authorities have dismantled a drug manufacturing laboratory following intelligence shared by Saudi Arabia.

The seizure took place after Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Narcotics Control gave important information to Lebanese authorities about criminal groups making and trafficking drugs.

With this information, Lebanese authorities found a laboratory making amphetamine and methamphetamine, also called shabu. During the raid, they seized 870 regulated tablets, about 4,600 kilograms of hashish, large amounts of chemicals used for making drugs, and firearms.

Officials said this successful operation shows stronger security cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Lebanon in fighting drug crimes that cross borders.

This seizure is part of Saudi Arabia's effort to fight drug smuggling and trafficking at home, in the region, and internationally.