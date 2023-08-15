Saudi inflation eases further in July to 2.3%

Five of the world’s 10 biggest spending state-owned investors of 2022 were from the Gulf nations and they deployed approximately $74 billion on aggregate last year, according to Global SWF
Saudi Arabia's annual inflation rate eased for a second consecutive month to 2.3% in July from 2.7% in June, government data showed on Tuesday.
The rise in prices was mainly driven by an 8.6% jump for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels and a 1.4% increase in food and beverages, the General Authority for Statistics said.
Prices of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels were up 0.3% from June, when it notched a 9.1% annual rise. Food and beverage prices were 0.4% higher compared to June.
Prices for clothing and footwear dropped 3.9% in July from a year earlier, easing 0.8% from June. Furnishings, household equipment and maintenance fell 2.5% year-on-year and 0.3% from June.
Inflation in Saudi Arabia has been on a downward trend since starting the year at a rate of 3.4% in January.
Five of the world’s 10 biggest spending state-owned investors of 2022 were from the Gulf nations and they deployed approximately $74 billion on aggregate last year, according to Global SWF
The country remains focused on the continent’s high-growth sectors such as infrastructure, energy, transport, logistics, and technology: Report
This acquisition aims to diversify and expand into sectors in which EIH invests
Country is well on the way to meeting a commitment to the United Nations Convention on Climate Change to reduce emissions intensity by 45 per cent from the 2005 level by 2030
Independent statutory body should put in place an overarching framework for ethical use of data, says Telecom Regulatory Authority of India
They are the first sustainable products developed at Borouge’s Compounding Manufacturing Plant in Shanghai, China
A certified public accountant, Taneja obtained a Bachelors of Commerce undergraduate degree from India's Delhi University in 1999
The new project from ChatGPT founder Sam Altman aims to create a blockchain-based 'identity and financial network'