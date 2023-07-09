Saudi fund signs contracts worth 926 million riyals for agricultural imports

Court turns down government request to withhold documents of ex-prime minister from a public inquiry
The Saudi agricultural development fund has signed a number of contracts worth 926 million Saudi riyals with a number of companies to finance imports of soybeans, barley, and corn, the fund said in a statement on Sunday.
"Signing these contracts is part of the fund's efforts to support food security and compensate for any shortage that may happen in the commodities and agricultural supplies," the statement said.
