Saudi shuts production lines at 5 factories for E. coli, Salmonella contamination

Production lines at five factories for meat and poultry products in Saudi Arabia were ordered to shut down after detecting cases of non-compliance with public health regulations, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) said.

Inspections conducted by the authority revealed that these factories' products exceeded the microbial limits for Salmonella and E. coli, as set out in the approved standard regulation (SFDA.FD/GSO 1016).

"These violations were deemed serious due to their significant harm to consumers and the direct risk they pose to public health, as both bacteria are major causes of food poisoning. This constitutes a clear breach of food-related laws and regulations," SFDA said in a statement.

No further details on these factories were immediately available.

Contamination of poultry and meat products with E. coli and Salmonella poses a serious public health risk, as both bacteria are among the leading causes of foodborne illness. Such contamination can lead to outbreaks of food poisoning.

The SFDA confirmed that it has taken all legal measures against the violators, noting that penalties for violating the Food Law and its implementing regulations can include jail for up to 10 years, fines of up to 10 million Saudi riyals, or both.

The Saudi authority stressted that it applies zero-tolerance policy with food-related violations, vowing not to hesitate to impose full penalties on violators.

It called on the consumers to report any violations or abuses affecting products under its supervision via the unified hotline 19999.

Earlier this month, Saudi authorities advised residents against consuming Altarouti brand Chicken Frankfurt after tests confirmed the product is contaminated with Staphylococcus aureus bacteria, which can pose serious health risks.

Authorities have also withdrawn the product from the market and halted the factory’s production line.