Saudi Civil Defence says 2 wounded by Houthi projectile, damages to mosque and buildings

The Civil Defence spokesperson said authorities responded to the incident and carried out the approved procedures for such cases

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 13 Sept 2026, 7:29 AM
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Saudi authorities said a Houthi projectile wounded two people in an area along the country's southern border with Yemen, hours after the government issued alerts warning of the risk of possible attacks.

The civil defence directorate said its "teams in Al-Tuwal Governorate, Jazan Region, responded to an incident involving a projectile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia, resulting in two injuries and material damage to a mosque, several buildings, and vehicles".

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The Civil Defence spokesperson said authorities responded to the incident and carried out the approved procedures for such cases.

The spokesperson stressed that targeting civilian sites constitutes a serious violation of international humanitarian law.

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