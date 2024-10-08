Saudi crown prince reassures cabinet on king's health, state media say

Photo: AFP File

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman offered reassurances about the health of King Salman bin Abdulaziz during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, state media reported.

The royal court said on Sunday the king would undergo medical tests for a lung inflammation.

"The crown prince reassures everyone of the health of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques (the king)...praying to God Almighty to bless him with a speedy recovery and to grant him good and sound health," the state news agency (SPA) said on X.