Saudi crown prince reassures cabinet on king's health, state media say

On Sunday, the royal court said the Saudi king would undergo medical tests for a lung inflammation
Photo: AFP File
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman offered reassurances about the health of King Salman bin Abdulaziz during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, state media reported.
The royal court said on Sunday the king would undergo medical tests for a lung inflammation.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"The crown prince reassures everyone of the health of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques (the king)...praying to God Almighty to bless him with a speedy recovery and to grant him good and sound health," the state news agency (SPA) said on X.
King Salman also received medical care for lung inflammation in May. He chaired a cabinet meeting a week later, with state TV broadcasting footage of him leading the meeting via video conference.
He last chaired a cabinet meeting on September 24, SPA reported, after issuing a royal decree in August that allows the cabinet to convene in the absence of both himself and the prime minister, the crown prince.
ALSO READ: