Saudi Crown Prince announces establishment of organisation to address water challenges

He spent decades negotiating the release of Americans detained around the world
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has announced the establishment of a Global Water Organisation, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.
The newly formed organisation will have its headquarters in Riyadh and is set to play a pivotal role in consolidating and enhancing global efforts to secure sustainable water resources.
The objectives of the organisation encompass the exchange of knowledge and expertise, the advancement of water technology, the stimulation of innovation, and the sharing of research and development experiences, SPA said.
Furthermore, the organisation will actively advocate for the initiation and funding of high-priority projects aimed at ensuring the long-term sustainability of water resources while ensuring access to water for all, it added.
The initiative underscores Saudi Arabia's commitment to addressing the challenges associated with global water supply, SPA noted.
The initiative also aligns with Saudi Arabia's broader dedication to environmental sustainability.
The Kingdom, in collaboration with all member countries of the organisation, aspires to contribute to the realisation of sustainable development goals related to water security.
ALSO READ:
He spent decades negotiating the release of Americans detained around the world
Two others injured during the attack were taken to hospital for treatment
According to The Times newspaper, an Islamic funeral was held at the London Central Mosque in Regent’s Park before he was laid to rest at the family mausoleum
Major markets in Lahore and Karachi remained shut though grocery shops in populated neighbourhoods and medical stores stayed open
The decision follows 'strong reactions' after the foundation earlier changed its position from the last year and invited representatives of the three countries
Al Fayed owned establishment symbols such as Harrods, Fulham and the Ritz hotel in Paris
Naresh Goyal was questioned in Mumbai for allegedly defrauding Canara Bank of Rs538 crores
Born to Tamil ancestors from the Singapore Indian community, he is a known economist, sportsman and poet