Saudi bus carrying Indian pilgrims crashes, over 40 feared dead: Media reports

A horrific bus accident in Saudi Arabia has reportedly led to multiple casualties, as the vehicle, which was mostly carrying pilgrims from India, collided with a diesel tanker.

Indian media reports say that the bus was on its way from Makkah to Madinah when the crash happened around 11pm Saudi time. The bus reportedly mostly carried passengers from the state of Telangana.

ANI reported that Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the bus accident and immediately ordered the security forces to investigate.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that 42 Hajj pilgrims were on the bus when it caught fire. He told ANI that he is in touch with Abu Mathen George, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, who assured him that they were gathering information about the accident. He added that he has requested that government and foreign minister Dr S. Jaishankar, to bring the bodies back to India provide proper medical treatment to the injured.

The Indian Consulate in Jeddah has opened a helpline in the wake of this tragic accident.

"In view of a tragic bus accident near Madina, Saudi Arabia, involving Indian Umrah pilgirms, a 24x7 Control Room has been set up in Consulate General of India, Jeddah," it said in a post on X.