Saudi bus crash: Funeral prayers of Indian pilgrims held in Madinah

The last rites of the victims of the bus accident in Saudi Arabia were held on Saturday, November 22 in Madinah. Justice S. Abdul Nazeer, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, took part in the funeral prayers at the Prophet's Mosque and burial of the mortal remains at the sacred cemetery of Jannat ul Baqi at Madinah.

Ambassador Dr Suhel Khan and Consul General Fahad Suri also joined the relatives and well wishers in the final rites, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia informed, expressing deep condolences on the tragic accident once again.

On Monday, a horrific bus accident in Saudi Arabia took place, as the vehicle, which was mostly carrying passengers from India, collided with a diesel tanker.

Haramain informed on X, "Funeral prayers were performed by Sheikh Abdul Bari Thubaity after Dhuhr for our brothers and sisters from Hyderabad who passed away in Saudi Arabia. They were part of a group of pilgrims travelling from Makkah to Madinah when their bus collided with a diesel tanker late at night, caught fire and tragically claimed the lives of 40+ people, mostly from Hyderabad. May Allah accept their journey, grant them forgiveness, raise their ranks among the martyrs, and reunite them with their loved ones in Jannah."

The passengers were travelling from Madinah to the holy city of Mecca for the Umrah. All of the victims were from India, including a Karnataka man who had been working in the UAE, with most of them from two Hyderabad-based families.