Saudi begins new Haj rules today; fines of up to Dh49,000 for violators

Published: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 9:57 AM Last updated: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 10:01 AM

Penalties for violating Haj regulations and instructions in Saudi Arabia are being implemented starting today (June 2), and will last until June 20.

The authorities will impose a fine of 10,000 Saudi Riyal, roughly around Dh9,000 on citizens, residents, and visitors performing Haj without a permit.

The authorities also highlighted that anyone caught transporting Haj pilgrims without a permit will be imprisoned to up to 6 months, and will be fined for up to 50,000 Saudi Riyal or Dh49,000.

Sanctions

Performing haj without a permit in the city of Makkah, the central area, the holy sites, the Haramain train station, security checkpoints, screening centres, and temporary security checkpoints is prohibited.

Residents caught violating will be deported to their home countries and barred from re-entering Saudi for a specific period according to the law.

If a resident is caught transporting Haj pilgrims without a permit, he will be deported after serving the sentence and barred from re-entering the Kingdom for specified periods.

No Haj rituals