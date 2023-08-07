Saudi-based company fined SR250,000 for violating breast milk substitutes trade law

The company representatives entered hospitals and distributed brochures about milk substitutes, which is against the rules

By Web Desk Published: Mon 7 Aug 2023, 3:57 PM

A company in Saudi Arabia has been penalised on two accounts for violating rules of trading breast milk substitutes. The Minister of Health, Fahd bin Abdul Rahman Al-Jalajel, approved the decision to impose penalties on the company during the first half of 2023. The firm was slapped with financial fines amounting to SR250,000 ( Dh244,772).

Ministry of Health (MOH) clarified that the Committee for reviewing violations of breast milk substitutes law and its implementing regulations, whose members are from the Ministries of Health, Commerce and Justice, approved these penalties.

The violations involved company representatives entering hospitals and distributing brochures about breast milk substitutes in the Eastern Province of KSA. This violates Article 5 of the law, which stipulates the prohibition of advertising and promotion in any way for breast milk substitutes and infant food.

Notably, the law for trading breast milk substitutes in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was issued by a royal decree in 2004, and its executive regulations were updated by the decision of the Minister of Health in 2019. This complies with implementing the International Code of Marketing of Breastmilk Substitutes, which the Kingdom signed in 1981.

The Health Ministry stated that these rules and regulations promote and protect the health of community members, especially infants, and provide them with proper nutrition through breastfeeding and appropriate complementary feeding.

These measures are designed to prevent any breaches of rules, whether committed by government entities, private institutions, companies, or individuals operating within healthcare establishments or private firms involved in the production or distribution of breast milk substitutes.

ALSO READ: