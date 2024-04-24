Saudi Arabia's King Salman in hospital for routine check up

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz performing the Eid Al Fitr prayer at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca on April 10, 2024. — AFP

Published: Wed 24 Apr 2024, 2:25 PM Last updated: Wed 24 Apr 2024, 2:53 PM

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz has been admitted to a hospital in Jeddah for a routine check up for a few hours, state television reported on Wednesday.

King Salman, the custodian of Islam's holiest sites, became ruler of the country in 2015 after spending more than 2-1/2 years as the crown prince and deputy premier.

The king, 88, was last admitted to hospital in May 2022 for a colonoscopy and medical tests.

He underwent gallbladder surgery in 2020.