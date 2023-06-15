Saudi Arabia's foreign minister will visit Iran on Saturday

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed in March to end a diplomatic rift and re-establish relations following years of hostility

Hassan Zarnegar, Charge of Consular Affairs in the Iranian embassy, and Saudi Ali Al Youssef, Director of Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, attend a ceremony for the reopening of the Iranian Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 6, 2023. -- Reuters file

By Reuters Published: Thu 15 Jun 2023, 11:19 AM

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, will visit Tehran on Saturday, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency said on Thursday.

He is set to meet with Iranian officials, Tasnim said.

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed in March, in a deal brokered by China, to end a diplomatic rift and re-establish relations following years of hostility that had endangered regional stability including in Yemen, Syria and Lebanon.

Iran officially reopened its embassy in Saudi Arabia on June 7.