Saudi Arabia weather alert: Heavy rain, flooding hit Riyadh, Al Ahsa

Heavy rains and thunderstorms have swept through parts of Saudi Arabia, and flooding has swamped roads around Riyadh and in the Al Ahsa governorate. As rainy conditions persist across much of the Kingdom today (Monday), the National Centre for Meteorology warned that showers could intensify in several regions as the day progresses. Emergency teams are on full alert, and authorities have urged caution.

From early morning, parts of the Kingdom have been seeing anything from light drizzle to heavy downpours, and in some areas, the weather is turning more severe. Authorities said strong downdraft winds, reaching up to 60 km/h, could kick up dust, reduce visibility, and make driving conditions tricky. There is also a chance of hail, rough seas along coastal areas, and flash floods where rainfall becomes heavier.

Remote learning due to heavy rains

Due to ongoing weather conditions, authorities have already shifted to remote learning in several regions using the Madrasati platform. The decision was taken as a precaution, especially in areas under severe weather alerts.

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Officials are urging residents to stay alert. The Saudi Civil Defence has advised people to avoid valleys, flood-prone zones, and areas where water tends to collect.

Riyadh and central regions

In and around Riyadh, the weather remains unsettled. Moderate to heavy rain is expected to continue across the capital and nearby governorates, with conditions likely to peak between today and tomorrow. Low-lying areas and roads have already seen water accumulation, so caution is advised.

Eastern province

Over in the Eastern Province, cities like Dammam, Al Khobar, Jubail, and Qatif are experiencing ongoing storm activity today. Areas such as Al-Ahsa and Abqaiq are also in the path of moderate to heavy rainfall, with the wet conditions expected to persist through the day.

Western and Makkah region

Further west, the Makkah Region is experiencing increasing rainfall. Cities like Taif and the surrounding areas could experience heavier showers today, with forecasts indicating that rainfall may intensify further into Tuesday. Coastal areas, including Al-Lith and Al-Qunfudhah, are seeing lighter but steady rain.

Southern regions

In the southwest — particularly Asir, Jazan, and Al-Baha — rainfall remains widespread and, at times, heavy. Cities such as Abha and Khamis Mushait are among those experiencing consistent showers, with the intensity building compared to previous days.

While Monday’s conditions remain active, forecasts suggest that some regions could see even stronger storms into Tuesday.