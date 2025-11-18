Saudi says legal procedures underway after deadly bus crash leaves 45 pilgrims dead

Saudi traffic authorities in Medinah issued a statement, saying that they are dealing with a collision between a bus and a fuel truck in the region.

On Monday, a horrific bus accident in Saudi Arabia has taken place, with dozens of Umrah pilgrims feared dead, as the vehicle, which was mostly carrying passengers from India, collided with a diesel tanker.

Out of 46 passengers on board, only one survived. 45 were killed; out of these, 28 victims were female, and 17 were male. According to Hyderabad police, the Umrah tour was originally scheduled from November 9 to 23. Indian news outlet NDTV reported 18 members of one family, which included nine children, were killed all at once in the accident.

The sole survivor is undergoing treatment in Saudi German Hospital, Hyderabad police commissioner said. 24-year-old Mohd Abdul Shoiab was reportedly seated next to the driver when the crash occurred.

The Saudi traffic authority stated that regulatory procedures are currently being completed regarding the incident. No Saudi official statement on the number of casualties was immediately issued.