9 killed, including 7 from one family, in traffic accident in eastern Saudi Arabia

A family tragedy has unfolded in Saudi Arabia when seven members of one family lost their lives in a horrific traffic accident that took place on Saturday evening, the Eastern Province Traffic Safety Council announced. Two others were killed in the same accident.

The incident in the eastern Al Ahsa Governorate was due to sudden swerving and involved two vehicles on the Al Aqeer-Al Ouyoon road, according to Saudi traffic authorities.

Al Arabiya TV channel reported that rescue teams carried out operations to free people trapped inside the two vehicles due to the severity of the collision. According to the information available so far, it added, the accident occurred as a result of a head-on collision between the two cars.

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No additional official details have been released so far regarding the causes or circumstances surrounding the accident.

On January 4, four members of a Kerala family were killed in a road accident in Saudi Arabia. The Indian family had earlier reached Makkah to perform Umrah and were en route to Madinah when the fatal accident took place.