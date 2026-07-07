Saudi launches new tourist package visa service with airfare, booking, trip planning

Saudi Arabia has launched a new 'tourist package visa' service which will allow tourists to obtain a visa as part of a extensive travel package, reducing the hassle of planning and booking an entire trip.

The service allows tourists to book packages that combine various elements of their trip, including airfare, accommodation at licensed tourist housing, and electronic visa processing, with the option to add experiences, activities, and events.

Through this, tourists will no longer have to manage their travel booking and visa procedures separately.

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For applicants, it can be accessed through the accredited 'general category' travel and tourism service providers in specific pilot markets.

By including visa arrangement services within the package, service providers will be offering clients a smoother experience and design more integrated and attractive tourism packages, encouraging visitors to extend their trips.

Pilot phase

The pilot phase of the programme will be subject to specific operational requirements.

These include the readiness of digital platforms and the provision of 24/7 technical support and visitor communication services.

The 'Tourist package visa' service reflects a broader transformation in the sector, which is based on facilitating travel, strengthening partnerships with the private sector, offering more integrated tourism experiences, and opening wider horizons for the world to discover the Kingdom and its diverse destinations.

The new service is part of a series of programmes and services launched by the country in recent years to facilitate tourist access and enhance their experience, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.

These include the e-tourist visa, visa on arrival, transit visa, and others. With some of these already in place, the Kingdom received more than 29 million inbound tourists in 2025.