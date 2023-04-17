Saudi Arabia: Three children drown amid torrential rains in country

The authority has time and again urged residents to take all precautions during unstable weather

By Web Desk Published: Mon 17 Apr 2023, 4:40 PM

Three children have reportedly drowned in Al Qassim, Saudi Arabia, amid torrential rains.

The Civil Defence authority has said in a tweet that it has carried out a search and rescue operation, and recovered the bodies of the boys.

The incident occurred after the children's parents attempted to cross a torrent in Wadi Abu Ramath.

The authority has time and again urged residents to take all precautions during unstable weather in the country. It has asked residents to avoid torrential streams and water pools.

Residents have been urged to travel only along the main roads or highways.

The region has witnessed heavy rains which have affected the area severely.

ALSO READ: